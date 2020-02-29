Book donation drive aims at replacing books lost in Porterville Library fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Two farming companies in Porterville are trying to restock the Porterville Library.

Agricare and Homegrown Organic Farms are holding a book drive to replace books lost during the fire that ended up killing two firefighters.

Human resources administator for Agricare, Lovena Carillo, says it’s important for kids and education. So far, they’ve gotten a huge response.

“People are willing to mail in and ship in books and some community members are willing to drive from Tehachapi, beyond Bakersfield, above Fresno to come donate books,” she said.

The drive has collected over 200 books so far and even R.L. Stine — the writer behind the “Goosebumps” series — pitched in to help.

If you can help, you can send books to: Agricare, 900 W. Grand Ave., Porterville, CA 93257