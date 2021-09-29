‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to CALM on Oct. 23 and 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Boo at the Zoo” is returning to the California Living Museum on Oct. 23 and 24.

The Halloween-themed event is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature spooktacular games to play for prizes and festive decorations. People of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes and visit with the animals. The zoo said several animals will also receive a treat-filled pumpkin.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for kids up to 12 years old. Admission for seniors is $7. CALM members get free admission. Food services will be available for guests and you are also welcome to bring your own lunch. Unlimited rides on the children’s railroad cost $2.

For more information, visit calmzoo.org.