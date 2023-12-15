BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two days until the end of the toy drive resulted in loads of gifts from the Bakersfield community on Thursday.

In fact, it was more than a trickle on Dec. 14, as Laurie Watson, owner of Bonnie’s Best Cafe, rolled into our studios with a cart full of toys for our lobby. Watson tells us the presents came as somewhat of a surprise to her.

Her employees quietly took up a collection and went on a little shopping spree. The toys Watson donated today, brings us closer to our unofficial goal, of having enough donated toys to reach the top of our Christmas tree.