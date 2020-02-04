Bone Thugs-N-Harmony returns to Fox Theater this spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is returning to the Fox Theater this spring.

The hip-hop band will be performing on May 29 at 8:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 2001 H St. Tickets are available on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2UriUnw.

The Bakersfield Police Department will be present at the concert, according to the listing on EventBrite. Gang-related apparel is prohibited from the theater. Guests will be denied entry if they are wearing anything gang-related.

“Fighting or engaging in any action that may harm, endanger, threaten or bring discomfort to another patron will result in immediate ejection from the Fox Theater,” the listing says.

When Bone Thugs-N-Harmony last came to Bakersfield in February 2018, 19-year-old Kasey Villegas was killed in a stabbing outside of the theater after the show. The Bakersfield Police Department said there was a fight between Villegas and other men before the stabbing took place.

Four men were arrested in connection with the homicide: Heralcio Ugues, 37, Efrain Ugues, 33, Jesse Reyes, 34, and Joel Rodriguez, 27. A trial in the case has not yet begun in the Kern County Superior Court.