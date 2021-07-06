Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert at Fox Theater canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upcoming Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert at the Fox Theater has been canceled.

The theater said the cancellation was “due to circumstances beyond the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater’s control.” Refunds have been issued to cards used to purchase tickets and that it will take up to seven business days to appear on your statement.

Anyone who purchased tickets with cash are urged to visit the Fox Theater office with their tickets and ID to process a refund.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.