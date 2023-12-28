BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blood donations throughout the year fluctuate often.

But for the holiday season, donations at Houchin Blood Bank can look very scarce.

Donations like Liberty High School Alumni Grant Buckey knows are important in order to save a life.

“My dad actually needed a lot of blood back when he needed to have some procedures done. He was really sick and stuff. So without that blood he wouldn’t have been able to get through that tough time. So I’m just grateful to give back and help other people just like that.”

The need for blood is something that Xander Chisolm also knows all too well about.

“I was about seven years old. It was a hard time. I was going through a lot of surgeries and I needed blood and it saved my life. Being able to give back to someone that was maybe in my situation right now means a lot to me.”

Across the nation thousands of stories are very similar to that of Chisolm and Buckey’s.

The 2022 football state champions from Liberty High bounded together this Christmas break to give back to their community and serve as great role models for future Liberty High School patriots.