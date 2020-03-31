Bomb threat hoax prompts police search at Bakersfield Heart Hospital, but no device was found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police rushed to Bakersfield Heart Hospital after a hoax bomb threat was called in to the department.

Officers rushed to the hospital at 3001 Sillect Ave. at around 7:14 p.m. for the threat.

A police department spokesperson said the threat made to police was specific to the hospital and mentioned propane tanks would be set off in an explosion. Officers searched the area and did not find any explosive devices.

The hospital was placed on lockdown during the search but has since been lifted.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

