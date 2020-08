UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Bakersfield police have determined the package was not a dangerous object and the scene was cleared by 2:30 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed their bomb squad has responded to a suspicious package at the Best Western Plus Hill House in downtown Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.

An employee called about the package just before 1 p.m. There is heavy police presence surrounding the hotel, located at 700 Truxtun Ave.