Bomb squad called out to southwest Bakersfield after suspicious box found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Bomb Squad was sent to southwest Bakersfield Monday to investigate a suspicious object.

The department said at around 11:57 a.m., officers were sent to Jewetta Avenue near Stockdale Highway after receiving reports of a suspicious object in the roadway described as a large white box with wires protruding from it.

When officers arrived, BPD said they confirmed it was a potentially dangerous object and called in the Bomb Squad, which was able to render it safe before removing it from the scene.