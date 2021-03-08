Bomb squad called out to east Bakersfield after suspicious device found in trash can

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bomb squad was called out early this morning to east Bakersfield after a suspicious device was found.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:14 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Flower and Williams streets after receiving reports of a possible explosive device found in a trash can in the area.

When deputies arrived, they located the device and called out for the department’s bomb squad to provide assistance. The squad detonated the device safely at the scene, according to KCSO.

No details about the device have been provided at this time.