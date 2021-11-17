Bolthouse Properties breaks ground on new retail space at The Ranch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bolthouse Properties broke ground Wednesday on its newest ranch-themed retail space at The Ranch at Stockdale River Ranch.

The space is located on southwest corner of Heath Road and Stockdale Highway.

The retail space will be home to 15 acres of commercial and retail spaces including Sully’s/Chevron, Dewar’s Candy Shop, Wooddale Market and Me-n-Ed’s. More business will be announced later.

The community originally broke ground in 2015 and features 450 single family homes, a 312-unit apartment building, Magnolia by John Balfanz Homes, a 22-acre park, a bike trail, five acres dedicated to worship which will include the Sovereign Grace Church and Providence Classical Academy private school, and other resident amenities.