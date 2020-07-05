Body recovered from Kern River on Sunday near where man went missing on Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from the Kern River on Sunday in the same area where a man went missing on the Fourth of July, according to sheriff’s officials.

Although the body was found in the same area where a man was last seen hanging onto a tree Saturday afternoon, officials said they could not positively state whether it was the same man. That determination will be made by the coroner’s office.

The body was pulled from the river around noon near the east entrance of Hart Park, according to sheriff’s officials.