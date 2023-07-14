Authorities retrieved a body from the Kern River in Bakersfield on July 14, 2023. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are recovering a body from the Kern River, just west of Yokuts Park Friday morning, according to Bakersfield police.

A Bakersfield City Park Ranger responded to a report of a deceased adult in the Kern River just after 9 a.m. Kern County Search and Rescue and Bakersfield Fire Department responders are on scene working on recovering the body,

The gender of the deceased person has not been confirmed. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.