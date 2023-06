BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from a canal in south Bakersfield Thursday evening, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency crews were first called to the canal along South H Street near Magdalena Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Search and rescue teams were called to assist Bakersfield police with recovering the body from a canal near South H Street and Berkshire Road around 6 p.m.

The Kern County Coroner’s Officer will identify the decedent at a later time.