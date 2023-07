BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body has been recovered Thursday evening from a canal in south Bakersfield, according to officials

Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of South Union Avenue and Panama Lane just before 5 p.m.

Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz said a body was recovered from a canal. Bakersfield investigators are at the scene.

No other information about the incident was availale.

