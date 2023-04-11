BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from a canal by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit Monday.

The rescue effort came after the Bakersfield Police Department and the coroner’s office requested the SAR unit after a body was found in a canal in the area of Brimhall and Calloway, according to a release from KCSO.

Photograph courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office

The identity of the person will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.