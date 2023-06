BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult body was pulled out of a canal near Truxtun Avenue in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. Sgt. Rober Pair with BPD said the body was pulled out of the canal behind the Park Stockdale Homes.

Pair was unable to confirm any other details about the body.

This is an ongoing investigation.