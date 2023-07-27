BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a kayaker that was deemed too dangerous to reach for over a month has finally been recovered from the Kern River as of Thursday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

KGET previously reported that the kayaker’s body was still unrecoverable after nearly a month on July 3, according to TCSO.

Previous attempts to reach the kayaker were unsuccessful due to the extremely high and fast flow of the Kern River, TCSO said. The Swiftwater Dive Rescue Team had maintained scene security since the day of the incident to monitor flows and river conditions in order to plan the successful recovery, they said.

The incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, June 14, when the kayaker became entangled in a tree in the center of the river after five total kayakers had to be rescued from the Kern River in Ant Canyon near Kernville, according to TCSO.

TCSO rescue teams were initially able to rescue four of the five kayakers, they said.

The identity of the kayaker has not been released at this time.

TCSO would like to remind the public to stay away from fast-moving waters, as they are unpredictable and extremely dangerous.