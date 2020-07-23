Body of child believed to be Thaddeus Sran has been found in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials confirmed Thursday that a child’s body, believed to be of missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, has been found in rural Madera County.

Chief Dino Lawson that the body had been found around 9:15 a.m. in rural Madera County just west of Madera. The age of the body was approximately 2-3 years old.

Lawson added that they cannot confirm at this time that it is Thaddeus’ body until test results come back though investigators “strongly believe” it is Thaddeus.

Thaddeus had been missing since July 14.

Officials, including the FBI, concluded their search for Thaddeus on July 17 as community members continued.

Police said Tuesday that Thaddeus’ parents had stopped cooperating with them early on in the investigation. A family member told us those accusations are false – and they have since hired a lawyer.

