BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search for missing 68-year-old Charles Prunty has come to an end, his sister Rita Olsen confirms to 17 news.

Prunty’s remains were found in his truck just north of Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to Olsen. She said investigators told her surveyors discovered Prunty’s body in his truck earlier this May in an unoccupied, remote area on the north side of Vandenberg.

Investigators told Olsen the truck had been burned and believe Prunty, first reported missing in April 2021, had been there for over a year.

Investigators found some of Prunty’s belongings in the vehicle, including a letter that had his name and address, but DNA testing is still needed to confirm his identity.

The investigation remains ongoing, and KCSO has turned over the case to Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

If you have any information on this case, you’re encouraged to call the Kern Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. There is still a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.