BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department recovered a body from a canal on Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, a possible deceased adult was located in the canal near the 3400 block of Truxtun Avenue at approximately 1:10 p.m. Bakersfield City Fire Department is assisting BPD with the body recovery.

The victim’s gender has not been released at this time. BPD said the Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.