BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body has been found in a canal near Truxtun Avenue in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers said the body was located at approximately 12:43 p.m. on Monday in a canal near the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue. Bakersfield Police have responded, and Search and Rescue is assisting with the body recovery, officers said.

The gender of the body has not been confirmed, and the Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time, according to BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.