Body found on South Vineland Road in east Bakersfield prompts homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is investigating for homicide after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in east Bakersfield.

KCSO says deputies were called to South Vineland Road near Highway 58 just before 1 p.m. for a report of a dead person there. Deputies found a person, only described as a male, dead at the scene with head trauma, officials say.

Homicide detectives were called to the area and their investigation is ongoing.

The person found dead will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.