Search and rescue teams recovered a body Thursday, July 13, 2023 from the Kern River near 24th Street and Golden State Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in the Kern River near Golden State Highway Thursday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say Bakersfield City Park Ranger received a report of a body in the Kern River on an island near Golden State Highway and 24th Street around 8:49 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and recovered the remains, according to police.

The gender of the deceased is not yet confirmed. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identification of the deceased at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This is an ongoing investigation.