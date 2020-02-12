Body found near Tulare County ponding basin identified as Delano man

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found near a ponding basin on Feb. 6.

Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 120 east of Highway 43 near Corcoran for a report of a body found near a ponding basin, spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said.

The man who died was identified as 56-year-old Pedro Santiago of Delano.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy was performed, but an official cause of death is pending additional testing.

This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.