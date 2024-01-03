BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was found dead inside a vehicle on Enos Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the vehicle on Enos Lane (Highway 43) north of Stockdale Highway (Highway 58) at around 4 p.m. for a report of someone possibly dead inside.

A large number of deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. Officials confirmed to 17 News there is a vehicle at the location with a dead person inside it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other information about the incident or the person found inside was available.

This is a developing story.