UPDATE: KCSO identifies body found inside Central Bakersfield home after fire extinguished

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body as 61-year-old Donald Edward Hazelton.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A body was found inside a home after a fire was extinguished in Central Bakersfield Monday morning. The Bakersfield Fire Department was called out to the 700 block of A street around 4:32 a.m. for a fire structure.

BFD said upon arrival firefighters realized one room from the house was on fire. The firefighters were able to put out the fire, but when searching the structure, a deceased person was found.

At this time, the details about the person who died is unknown.

It is unknown if the cause of death is fire-related. The incident is still under investigation.

