UPDATE: KCSO identifies body found inside Central Bakersfield home after fire extinguished

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body as 61-year-old Donald Edward Hazelton.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A body was found inside a home after a fire was extinguished in Central Bakersfield Monday morning. The Bakersfield Fire Department was called out to the 700 block of A street around 4:32 a.m. for a fire structure.

BFD said upon arrival firefighters realized one room from the house was on fire. The firefighters were able to put out the fire, but when searching the structure, a deceased person was found.

At this time, the details about the person who died is unknown.

It is unknown if the cause of death is fire-related. The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News