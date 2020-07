UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in a vehicle pulled out of the lake today after human remains were found last night by visitors.

The department said the car is connected to a person missing out of Los Angeles County. No details about the case have been provided at this time.

Yesterday, the department said a single bone was found by visitors at the lake. Crews began searching the lake this morning, as KCSO said it was too dark last night to do so.