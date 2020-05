BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a trash can in East Bakersfield Thursday night.

Just before midnight, deputies were called to an alley in the 300 block of Goodman Street. When they arrived to the area, they found a body in a trash can.

Detectives say the death is being investigated as suspicious.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.