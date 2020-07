BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man was found in the parking lot of a vacant business yesterday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:14 p.m., officers were sent to the 2700 block of O Street to conduct a welfare check on a person who was unresponsive in the parking lot of a vacant business in the area.

When they arrived, the officers found that the person was dead. The death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, BPD said.