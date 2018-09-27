Body found in desert, coroner ruled as a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The coroner has ruled a man's death as a homicide, two months, after his body was found in the desert.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old, Luzmit Guerra, of Rosamond died from neck compression.
The body was discovered South of Reed Avenue in the area of 100th St. West, in July.
Anyone with information about the case, call KCSO at 861-3110.
