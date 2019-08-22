Body found in canal in Central Bakersfield

A body was found in canal in Central Bakersfield near California Ave. and Q Street Thursday morning.

Bakersfield Police received a call about the body just after 7 a.m. and the body was recovered by Bakersfield Fire just before 7:45 a.m.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says they recovered a woman’s body but no other information is available.

The Kern County Fire Department, Bakersfield Fire Department and Bakersfield Police are all on scene.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.