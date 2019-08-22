Body found in canal in Central Bakersfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A body was found in canal in Central Bakersfield near California Ave. and Q Street Thursday morning.

Bakersfield Police received a call about the body just after 7 a.m. and the body was recovered by Bakersfield Fire just before 7:45 a.m.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says they recovered a woman’s body but no other information is available.

The Kern County Fire Department, Bakersfield Fire Department and Bakersfield Police are all on scene.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News