BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body has been discovered in a California Water Services’ well in Southwest Bakersfield Monday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The well has been offline for about two months and the pump house was broken into last Tuesday, according to the department.

The body was discovered by a third-party well servicing company and it is unknown how long the body has been in the well, according to BFD. The opening is only about 18 inches wide and the fire department is assessing how to retrieve the body at this time.

Once the body is removed from the well, the Bakersfield Police Department will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.