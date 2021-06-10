Body found in California Aqueduct near Outlets at Tejon

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in the California Aqueduct near the Outlets at Tejon on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:38 p.m., officers were notified of a body found in the area. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in the water. The Kern County Coroner’s Office responded and is investigating along with the CHP.

It is not certain at this time whether the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

This article will be updated once more information is available.