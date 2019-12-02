BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a body found on Breckenridge Road around 2:14 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the body of an adult male in his twenties, east of Pepper Drive.

Lieutenant Cesar Ollague confirmed that the victim has trauma to his body. Deputies are treating this as a homicide investigation and homicide detectives are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.