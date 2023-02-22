BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman’s body was found Wednesday morning on the side of Interstate 5 south of Highway 43, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, a truck driver reported a dead body on the side of the round around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed she was dead.

A highway patrol official said no vehicles were in sight, and it does not appear to be a traffic collision. There were also no signs of trauma on the body.

The coroner’s office will identify the woman at a later time and determine the cause and manner of death.