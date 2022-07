BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials on the scene at Hart Park told 17 News they are recovering a body as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday, a man went missing in the Kern River to which KCSO Search and Rescue responded. It is unclear whether this is the same incident.

A 17 News crew is on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.