Bob’s Kern River Bait on Niles Street to close up shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bob’s Kern River Bait on Niles Street is in the process of closing.

The bait shop first opened in 1985.

Store manager Ben Rutledge says the business is being bogged down by state laws that make it costlier to buy fishing products.

Combined with the growing popularity of online shopping, “small businesses are having a hard time competing,” said Rutledge.

He also said in July they won’t be able to sell ammunition because they can’t do background checks, which adds another loss to their sales.

Rutledge says they aren’t going away completely.

Their other location on South Chester Avenue will remain open.