BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Imagine an employee who never calls in sick, never demands a raise and never complains.

They’re more than imagining that scenario at KC Steakhouse, a downtown dining institution that is merging old-school service with new tech automation.

Meet Bob – a sci-fi server who makes up in obedience what he lacks in personality.

Cassie Bittle is the owner of KC Steakhouse, a Bakersfield favorite that served its first T-bone steak in 1939, around the time Buck Rogers comic books were all the rage.

Bittle says Bob – a 3-and-a-half foot tall server on wheels – wasn’t introduced because of any staffing shortages.

“My mother came up with the bright idea of bringing technology into one of the oldest restaurants here in Bakersfield,” she said. “So we went ahead and worked with Bear Robotics, which is an American company based out of Texas, on a robot that will help the girls serve. So, it has no arms, it has no ability to replace anybody’s job here. All it is is a way for them to carry more and do more without so many steps going back and forth to the kitchen.”

This kind of automation isn’t new, as any middle-aged fan of the Jetsons can attest. But things really started taking off during and immediately after the pandemic when it got harder to find good help.

Now automated dining room servers are everywhere – typically shuttling hot food from the kitchen to the dining room, freeing up human servers to take orders and schmooze.

Former Kern County chief administrative officer Joe Drew, who was having lunch with his brother Fred, said this just further proves that KC Steakhouse is admirably willing to take chances.

“Cassie said the robot knows every table, will not bang into a table, will not bang into a person, so – that’s better than me,” he said.

A tad more skeptical was Taft oilman Les Clark, a KC Steakhouse regular who came in for lunch to celebrate his 80th birthday. However, he was amused.

“I’m telling you, you come to KC [Steakhouse] and [hear] ‘We’re new age.’ I’m a little bit like, ‘Whaaaaa?’”

Bob didn’t perform flawlessly Wednesday, but, hey, it was his very first day on the job. The ordinary humans had to sing happy birthday to Clark and that was OK.

They’re still working out some glitches at KC Steakhouse and tech support is on speed dial, but it’s an innovation – and a lot of fun.