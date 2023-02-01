BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special musical commemoration will be held this week to honor reggae legend, Bob Marley on what would have been his 78th birthday.

Temblor Brewing Company will hold the tribute event, which will feature Bakersfield reggae group, Mento Buru. The group will be joined onstage by a host of high personalities in the reggae world to perform some of Bob Marley’s classic singles, the Temblor release says.

The release also mentions there will giveaways to the Bob Marley Exhibition in Los Angeles and Jamaican cuisine will be served at the event.

Mento Buru’s 8th annual Bob Marley tribute will take place on Friday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Temblor Brewing Company at 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard. Suite 200. Admission is $5 for all ages on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, contact Matt Munoz at mattomunoz@gmail.com or call 661-472-3865.