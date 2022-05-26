BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has voted to demolish a strip mall in northeast Bakersfield.

The small strip mall, which the county calls a “public nuisance,” is located on Alta Vista Drive just north of Columbus Street. County staff recommended the property owner pay for the building to be demolished.

The property owner initially wanted to save what’s left of the structure and rebuild it, but he changed his mind.

“I do have a report to go ahead and make it around whatever the price is, but I’ve decided today to go ahead and let you guys demolish it cause it seems like everything is against me. You already made your decision,” property owner Kyle Alhelow said.

Alhelow bought the property in 2018 but said his plans to rebuild were delayed due to the pandemic and a kidney replacement.