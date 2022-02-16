Board of supervisors voices concerns with state vaccination bills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to voice their concerns with a pair of state Senate bills concerning kids and the COVID-19 vaccine.

One bill, SB 866, would allow minors 12 and older to get a vaccine — any vaccine — without parental consent. The other, SB 871, would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for California schools, and remove exemptions based on ‘personal belief.’

The Board will send letters to state senators Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado, urging them to vote against what the Board calls “an overreach of state power.”

“If you read those bills, it’ll make the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” District 4 Supervisor David Couch said in Tuesday’s meeting. “It did for me. This is not the country that I know, that I grew up in.”

The bills’ proponents say the legislation is necessary to protect California’s most vulnerable and immunocompromised students, and enacting the bills will help bring an end to the pandemic.

Both bills still have a long road in the state government. They’ll have to pass through adjustment committees and withstand votes in both the Assembly and Senate before the governor can approve them.