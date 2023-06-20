BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new Veterans Service Officer.

Jose Lopez, a veteran who served in the Army, was unanimously appointed by the board of supervisors at a meeting.

According to county officials, Lopez has led the department as the interim Veterans Service Officer since February of this year and has worked in a management capacity at the department throughout the past five years.

“One of my biggest goals is expanding on the team we have that’s truly dedicated in helping the community and making sure that veterans in all communities know that we are here, we don’t charge for our services,” Lopez said. “We want people to know they might be eligible for something even if they have been told no in the past.