BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On March 15, the Kern County Board of Supervisors expressed strong support for AB 1599, a bill which would repeal the changes made by Proposition 47.

Passed by voters eight years ago, Prop 47, known as the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” reclassified a number of non-violent drug and theft-related offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

In a letter to the Assembly Committee on Public Safety, the Board pointed to rising crime rates across California, catapulted by a string of smash-and-grab robberies.

The letter mentions one of those crimes in Bakersfield, when thieves targeted the Kevin Jewelers store inside the Valley Plaza mall back in December 2021.

County supervisors say reducing the threshold for prosecuting violent crimes should be strongly considered as a tool to help deter crimes from happening in the first place.

AB 1599 was put up for a vote last week, but failed along party lines.