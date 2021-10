BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing next month regarding a proposed ordinance that would make it illegal to set up encampments on public property.

The ordinance would deem it unlawful for a person to camp or place personal effects in public areas like sidewalks, streets, underpasses, parks and bike paths.

The hearing takes place Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

The funding for the new ordinance comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.