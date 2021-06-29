Board of Supervisors select Aaron Duncan as new county fire chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors announced today that it has selected Aaron Duncan as the new fire chief to replace outgoing Chief David Witt.

The Kern County Fire Department announced last week that Witt will retire on July 31. Witt has been chief for the department since June 2019. He previously served as interim chief and deputy chief. He has a total of more than 20 years of experience at KCFD.

Supervisor Phillip Peters said Duncan, who currently serves as a deputy chief, will take over the position on July 19.

Duncan has 20 years of experience with KCFD. Besides being deputy chief, he has previously been a battalion chief and a chief investigator.

“The county is extremely fortunate to have Mr. Duncan’s outstanding knowledge, skills and leadership experience in this critical role,” Peters said. “We are confident he will greatly serve and protect the residents and communities of Kern County.”

Duncan spoke at the board’s afternoon meeting today following the announcement.

“Thank you for the opportunity you’ve given me to lead this fire department into the future,” he said. “I look forward to all the great things we can do. We have great goals in front of us and we’re going to do a great job serving this community.”