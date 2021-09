SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Shafter now has its own library.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution No. 2829 on Sept. 21, allowing the city to withdraw library services from Kern County Library systems to create an independent municipal library effective immediately. Kern County is donating most of the existing books, shelving units, tables, chairs and an outside book drop for residents to return Library materials.

The estimated value of the donation is nearly $136,000.