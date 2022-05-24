BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors proclaimed May 2022 as Military Appreciation Month in Kern County on Tuesday. They also payed special tribute to a World War Two veteran.

Board members presented a Certificate of Recognition honoring Frank Lee, who served in the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor from 1944 to 1946.

Last month, Lee was awarded the the Chinese-American World War Two Veteran’s Congressional Gold Medal for his dedicated service to our country. Following his service in the Navy, Lee continued to serve his community in Wasco when he and his family opened the National Market in 1953.

“What an honor it is for me to receive this in behalf of my Dad, Frank Lee, petty officer second class. Thank you,” his daughter Betty Lee Wong said.



The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest award by Congress bestowed to a civilian.