Board of Supervisors bringing back full-capacity seating next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will soon be able to have full-capacity attendance again.

The county said starting next week, in-person attendance will be allowed back at full capacity. Public comment protocols that were implemented during COVID-19 have now been lifted. Those wishing to address the board will now be able to do so in person.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.