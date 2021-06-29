Board of Supervisors discuss preliminary $3B budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County supervisors got their first look today at the proposed county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

During its morning meeting, county provided a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on a preliminary $3 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that includes roughly $248 million for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and more than $150 million for the county Fire Department.

Under the proposal, all county fire stations would remain open in the coming fiscal year and the Sheriff’s Office would see additional hires. The exact number of new hires is unclear.

The next public meeting to discuss the budget will be July 26. Additional budget meetings will be held in August. A vote on the final budget is set to take place on Aug. 31.